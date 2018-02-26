Jake Owen to Perform at UPMC Park - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jake Owen to Perform at UPMC Park This Summer

Posted: Updated:

Country music superstar Jake Owen is heading to Erie this summer.

The Erie SeaWolves announced Jake Owen’s ‘Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour’ will come to UPMC Park on Saturday, June 2.

He will be joined by special guests Chris Janson and rising star Jordan Davis.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

TICKETS:

Center Stage Field General Admission (Standing Only): $77

Field General Admission (Standing Only): $47

Bowl Seating: $42

HOW TO BUY:

In-Person: UPMC Park Box Office (Monday-Friday | 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.)

Via Phone:  814-456-1300

Online: SeaWolves.com

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
