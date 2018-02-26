New Trampoline Park Set to Open in Two Weeks

Annalise McGuire was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to her parents.More >>
Police charge an Erie woman with shooting her brother after an argument escalated over the volume of their television.More >>
The 24-year-old was found by Pennsylvania State Police at a Quality Inn in Vernon Township Sunday morning.More >>
The Erie SeaWolves announced Jake Owen’s ‘Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour’ will come to UPMC Park on Saturday, June 2.More >>
A neighbor near the property said it is surprising a body was found, and that it is a relatively quiet area.More >>
A neighborhood of small businesses in Erie known as "Independence Hill" is joined forces to raise funds to make their neighborhood safer. It's a response to a series of damaging burglaries for a stretch of Peach Street.More >>
