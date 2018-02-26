New Trampoline Park Set to Open in Two Weeks

A new Vertical Jump Park is just a couple of weeks away from launching in the former Gander Mountain.

Vertical Jump Park will occupy more than 31,00 square feet. 12,000 square feet is dedicated to the main jumping area. Our cameras stopped by the park last week, as they were busy putting on the finishing touches.

The owners told Erie News Now that this place is different than most other trampoline parks, especially in the area. The trampoline offers a rock-climbing wall, dodgeball courts, slam-dunk courts, a foam jousting pit and a high-jump feature. Along with these features, the park will also have two adventure courses, which owners describe as an American Ninja Warrior style course.

The new park will also include a state of the art arcade and a concession stand.

No official launch date has been set but we are told it is set to open within the next two weeks.