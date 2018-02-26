WATCH: Saturday's Highlights from Winter Olympics

Shuster, Team USA score 5 points in 8th end of gold game | Watch »

Team USA was golden in PyeongChang | Watch »

U.S. Olympians try to sum up their experience in one word | Watch »

Medal Ceremony: Sebastien Toutant collects big air gold | Watch »

Snowboarding: Men’s Big Air Final

Team USA’s Kyle Mack wins silver

Kyle Mack's creativity delivers a big air silver medal | Watch »

USA's Chris Corning just misses big air podium | Watch »

Red Gerard misses out on medal in big air | Watch »

Canada's Sebastien Toutant wins gold in big air | Watch »

Great Britain's Billy Morgan captured the bronze medal in men's big air | Watch »

Alpine Skiing: Team Event

Switzerland wins inaugural Olympic Alpine skiing team event | Watch »

U.S. eliminated in inaugural Alpine skiing team event | Watch »

Snowboarding: Women’s and Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom

Ester Ledecka is the first woman to win two gold medals in two different sports at the same Winter Olympics

Ester Ledecka makes history with parallel giant slalom gold | Watch »

Even a squirrel can't stop this snowboarder from winning | Watch »

Curling: Men’s Gold Match - USA vs. Sweden

This event marked America’s best ever finish at the Olympics

Shuster, Team USA score 5 points in 8th end of gold game | Watch »

Team USA defeats Sweden 10-7 for first curling gold | Watch »

Team USA celebrates a victory over Sweden for curling gold | Watch »

U.S. men's curling team receives gold medals | Watch »

Shuster: Winning gold 'everything I thought it would be' | Watch »

'Holy cow': Shuster speechless after gold medal victory | Watch »

Golden Hammer: Team USA men's curling wins gold over Sweden | Watch »

Bobsled: Four Man Runs 1-2

Codie Bascue’s sled jumps from 12th to 9th in Run 2 | Watch »

Team USA’s Cunningham sled cruises through Run 2 | Watch »

Justin Olsen takes Run 1 for Team USA | Watch »

Remembering Team USA bobsled star Steve Holcomb | Watch »

Figure Skating

Highlights from the Gala

Alina Zagitova becomes ‘Priestess of Fire’ in gala | Watch »

Yevgenia Medvedeva’s mellow gala performance | Watch »

Yuzuru Hanyu closes out the gala in PyeongChang | Watch »

Maia, Alex Shibutani skate to “That’s Life” in exhibition | Watch »

‘Super Javi’ emerges during Fernandez’ gala performance | Watch »

Hockey

OAR defeats Germany to win the gold medal in men’s hockey | Watch »

Top Olympic Hockey moments from the 2018 Winter Games | Watch »

Bobsled

Team USA bobsledders praise PyeongChang experience | Watch »

4 Man Bobsled

Germany won gold and had another sled that tied for silver with South Korea. The medal was South Korea’s first in bobsled.

4-man gives Germany's Francesco Friedrich a bobsled double | Watch »

South Korea ties for silver, wins first bobsled medal | Watch »

Other

18 most dominant athletes from the 2018 Olympics | Watch »

Watch the closest finishes of the 2018 PyeongChang Games | Watch »

Best cross-country skiing moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics | Watch »

Viral Moments

Best viral moments from PyeongChang | Watch »

Olympic Zone

The best of ‘Julia’s Best in Snow’ | Watch »

Julia Mancuso gave us an expansive look at all that South Korea has to offer over the duration of the Winter Olympics. Take a look back at the best moments from her series ‘Julia’s Best in Snow.’

An all-inclusive look into South Korea's capital city | Watch »

NBC's Dylan Dreyer gets a tour of Seoul to learn about the history, tradition, food, music and more in South Korea's capital city.

Exploring the rich traditions of the Korean Lunar New Year | Watch »

The Lunar New Year is one of the most important Korean holidays. NBC's Anne Thompson joins a local family to celebrate the rich traditions that date back thousands of years.

Amy Purdy is chasing the gold at the 2018 Paralympic Games | Watch »

After being diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis at 19-years-old, doctors had to amputate both of Amy Purdy's legs. Now, she's a champion snowboarder, ready to compete in the Paralympic Games. NBC's Dylan Dreyer introduces us to this inspirational athlete.

The best of the best from PyeongChang | Watch »

A look back at the most memorable moments of the 2018 Olympic Games.

The prodigy behind Shaun White's Olympic social media posts | Watch »

NBC's Rich Lerner shows us how prodigy snowboarder Toby Miller documented Shaun White's Olympic experience on social media.

