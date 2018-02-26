Erie Downtown Development Corporation Ready to Name CEO Tuesday Morning

After a lengthy search process, the Erie Downtown Development Corporation is ready to name its first CEO.

The EDDC plans to make the announcement and introduce the CEO at a news conference Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Erie Art Museum.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is a privately funded nonprofit led by a group of business and community leaders. Their mission is to fuel Erie's overall revitalization and economic growth through real estate development in downtown Erie.

EDDC will focus on increasing the tax base and potential for mixed-income housing, retail, dining and arts and culture. They will focus initial efforts on an area from Perry Square to Third Street and from Sassafras Street to Holland Street.

To begin buying and developing properties, the nonprofit will rely on a private Erie Equity Fund to fuel these ideas. The goal for the fund is $40 million dollars. To date $21.5 million dollars has been invested from a private individual, Erie Insurance, Erie Community Foundation, Gannon University, UPMC Hamot, ErieBank, Northwest Bank and Marquette Savings Bank.

