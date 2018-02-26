Barn Fire Put Out in Wattsburg

Annalise McGuire was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to her parents.

"Just Come Home Anna," Parents of Missing Union City Girl Plead for Her Return

Police charge an Erie woman with shooting her brother after an argument escalated over the volume of their television.

The 24-year-old was found by Pennsylvania State Police at a Quality Inn in Vernon Township Sunday morning.

Police Sgt. Jeff Heinrich recounts calling his wife and son, who were in the school on the day of the Florida school shooting, after helping to rescue victims.

