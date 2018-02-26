Union Members Rally in Erie for Working People's Day of Action - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Union Members Rally in Erie for Working People's Day of Action

Union members gathered near the federal courthouse in Erie Saturday for the Working People's Day of Action.

Union members are worried the government could step in after Monday's U.S. Supreme Court case on Janus vs. the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

The case could significantly wakened the power of organized labor.

In the case, a non-member from Illinois is arguing that paying union dues infringes on people's free speech and constitutional rights.

Union members said that's not the case. They fear a loss of unions may negatively impact the community.

"We're the backbone of the community," said David Henderson, director of AFSCME District Council 85. "We do all the things to make the community thrive. Our concern is that strong unions create strong communities. We see this as a mean to reduce our effectiveness."

Union members across the country will hold rallies Monday as the case is argued.

