Golfers Putt for Charity in Barstool Open

Golfers hit the putting holes and watering holes Saturday for MECA's 20th annual Barstool Open.

They spread out at 17 different bars in downtown Erie.

Money raised helps MECA in its mission to support children and adults with disabilities.

Golfers and their teams walked between bars to test their skills.

They pay $100 per team of four or $25 each. Costumes cost extra.

"Winter's been tough in Erie," said Laura Eaton, executive director of MECA. "You know, all the snow we've had, and so a lot of the establishments in downtown didn't have a great winter. This day will bring in a lot of good business for them and will really help them get through February and March. We're happy to help our neighbors."

Organizers hoped to raise $40,000.

