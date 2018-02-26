Community Helps Stomp Out PTSD in Memory of US Army Veteran

A benefit at Wattsburg Hose Social Hall Saturday aimed to Stomp Out PTSD - post-traumatic stress disorder.

It was held in memory of Dan Firestone, an U.S. Army Veteran who took his life in January 2014. Firestone suffered from PTSD after returning from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Stomp Out event included a spaghetti dinner and auction with items donated from friends and areas businesses - everything from blankets and quilts to toys and gift cards.

Firestone's mom, Debbie Firestone, said the goal is to help provide care for other veterans suffering from PTSD.

"After losing him, we decided to do a benefit each year to raise money to help other vets that have PTSD," said Debbie Firestone. "If it saves one other family from going through what we have, it's all worth it."

Money raised supports programs to treat veterans with PTSD, including the Pennsylvania Chapter of Waterfowlers for Warriors. It allows them to decompress and spend time together in outdoor activities such as fishing.

