Warren County Lawmaker Talking With Constituents About Arming Teachers

A bill that would allow school districts to adopt policies to arm teachers passed the Pennsylvania Senate last summer and has been stalled in the House. If that bill is to proceed, it must first get by the House Education Committee. Northwestern Pennsylvania has only one lawmaker on that committee, Rep. Kathy Rapp, of Warren County.

Rapp has been thinking a lot about the bill lately, and about the differences between her district and others. She does not know when, or if, Education Committee will begin discussing the bill, but she's been talking with her constituents about it.

"In Warren County, we definitely support the 2nd Amendment. We probably have more arms in Warren County than we have people. So, we're very supportive of the 2nd Amendment. But at the same time, we want to make sure our children are safe in Warren County," Rapp said.

Rapp says people who live in the Warren School District, or the Titusville School District, or in Forest County, may feel differently about guns, and gun legislation, than people who live in urban areas.

"The church that I attend now, because of some of the incidents in churches, I know there are people in my church that carry, not just to protect themselves, but to protect other church goers," she said.

When it comes to the issue of whether teachers should be armed, Rapp agrees with the Senate bill that individual communities should be able to decide for themselves whether it is right for their schools.

"But as far as mandating you must do this, I would hesitate to sign on to a bill where we were mandating," she said.

Rapp says a bill allowing for schools to even choose whether they want teachers to be armed, would face rough sledding.

"I talked to an educator the other day who doesn't have any problem whatsoever of arming teachers. But the PSEA, the teachers union, has come out opposed to arming teachers, she said.

Rapp says the teachers union has a lot of influence over many legislators as far as swaying their opinions. She says everyone's attention in Harrisburg, right now, is on the state budget. So, even if legislators eventually vote on a bill on arming teachers, it probably won't be soon.