Florida School Massacre Shines Light on Active Shooter Protocol

As students in Florida prepare to head back to class, following the February 14th shooting massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School, there's still lots of talk about a deputy, who did not enter the school, during the shooting.

There are additional reports that the school resource officer may not have been the only deputy to stay outside, as shots were fired inside.

So what is police protocol in active shooter situations?

Erie News Now went to the Mercyhurst Municipal Police Academy, to find out what the cadets are learning.

Before the 1999 Columbine School shooting in Colorado, police were trained to wait for the SWAT team to arrive, then attack in force. But as several officers waited outside, the two shooters roamed the calls for 47 minutes, killing 17 people and wounding 21.

So since that incident, the police approach has changed, "The training has been for several years to actually go in, to try to locate the shooter and to eliminate the threat," said Ron Gluvna, Deputy Director at the Mercyhurst Police Academy.