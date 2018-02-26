Jake Schwab Worker Safety Bill Stalled

The Jake Schwab worker safety bill appears stalled again, in the labor committee.

House Bill 1082 was introduced by State Representative Pat Harkins, after longtime Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority mechanic, 48-year-old Jake Schwab was fatally injured in a bus garage incident in November 2014. When the jack he requested for the bus he was working on wasn't available, Schwab improvised, using different equipment that was not working properly. The bus shifted, and the air ride suspension imploded causing a fatal head injury.

The bill aims to implement OSHA-like safety oversight, for all public employees.

Schwab's widow, Tiffany, received notice from 89th Legislative District State Representative Rob Kauffman that in its current form, the bill does not have a chance of moving forward. He has charged Rep. Harkins to bring the stakeholders together to work toward language that could be successful.

Harkins said concerns raised mainly by the PA School Boards Association and county commissioners are mostly about the possible costs of implementing the bill. "I know the school boards association was worried that we would mandate that all schools be air conditioned, that wasn’t what we were looking for with anything like this...we’re looking for worker safety," Harkins said.

Harkins is bringing stakeholders together and not giving up. A worker safety hearing is planned for 3:00 p.m. March 20 at the Teamsters #397 hall on East 11th Street.