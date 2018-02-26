Two Honored During Edinboro University's Martin Luther King Jr. - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Honored During Edinboro University's Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Luncheon

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 06:38 PM Updated: Feb 23, 2018 06:38 PM

Edinboro University hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards luncheon Friday.

Student William Speed received the Joseph Laythe Award for his outstanding service and commitment to improving society and enhancing opportunity for all members of the community.

He is also a member of the school's wheelchair basketball team.

Lewis Brownlee was awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Award for his commitment to diversity and education.

Brownlee joined the School of Education in the Department of Middle and Secondary Education and Educational Leadership.

This is the 22nd year that the university gave out the awards.

