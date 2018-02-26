Builder's Association Home Show Up and Running

The Builder's Association Home Show is up and running this weekend at the Zem Zem Shrine Club on West 38th Street.

The Home Show is a major trade and industry event that offers something for every homeowner.

More than 100 vendors offer everything for inside and outside your home.

There is also a building contest and a traveling zoo for the kids.

"The consumer looking for quality products and service will find it here," said Bob Himes of the Builder's Association. "They're getting quotes from people who will do an excellent job for them."

The Home Show runs until 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 pm. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

