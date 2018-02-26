Monitor for Erie's Public Schools to be Named Tonight or Tuesday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Monitor for Erie's Public Schools to be Named Tonight or Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
Charles Zogby, Jane Earll, Jude Abraham Charles Zogby, Jane Earll, Jude Abraham

It's down to two candidates for the financial monitor of Erie's Public Schools. A decision is expected today or tomorrow.

Governor Tom Wolf will choose between former State Senator Jane Earll and Charles Zogby, after Jude Abraham dropped out of consideration. 

Earll is a consultant with RooneyNovak Group who lobbied for fair state funding on behalf of Erie's Public Schools.

Zogby is a past Pennsylvania budget secretary and secretary of education.

As we have previously reported, Zogby pleaded guilty to harassment and paid a fine after a 2016 domestic assault involving his wife, but that has not taken him out of consideration. 

The monitor is a condition of the extra 14-million dollars in state funding approved for the district.  The pay for the job will be comparable to a superintendent's salary.  The monitor will report to the PA Department of Education.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com