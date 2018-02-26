Monitor for Erie's Public Schools to be Named Tonight or Tuesday

It's down to two candidates for the financial monitor of Erie's Public Schools. A decision is expected today or tomorrow.

Governor Tom Wolf will choose between former State Senator Jane Earll and Charles Zogby, after Jude Abraham dropped out of consideration.

Earll is a consultant with RooneyNovak Group who lobbied for fair state funding on behalf of Erie's Public Schools.

Zogby is a past Pennsylvania budget secretary and secretary of education.

As we have previously reported, Zogby pleaded guilty to harassment and paid a fine after a 2016 domestic assault involving his wife, but that has not taken him out of consideration.

The monitor is a condition of the extra 14-million dollars in state funding approved for the district. The pay for the job will be comparable to a superintendent's salary. The monitor will report to the PA Department of Education.