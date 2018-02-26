Hundreds Strive for Triple Word Scores at SafeNet Scrabble Tourn - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hundreds Strive for Triple Word Scores at SafeNet Scrabble Tournament

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

A competitive game of scrabble helped raise lots of money for SafeNet.

The 4th annual SafeNet Scrabble tournament was held at the Bayfront Convention Center.
Over 450 people were there to enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres and desserts, while trying to come up with those big word scores.
It's one of two big fundraisers for the organization that helps those dealing with domestic violence. SafeNet's other big fundraiser of the year is their annual Garden Party, which is scheduled for August 3rd.

