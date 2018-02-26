Kids Color for Fishing Derby

Professional bass fisherman Mike DelVisco will be in Erie later this week to participate in the annual Erie Sport and Travel Expo.

Monday, local kids took part in the Texas Roadhouse Coloring Contest, with a chance to win an opportunity to compete in the kids fishing derby on March 3rd.

DelVisco also took time to answer questions, sign autographs and share fishing tips.

On Saturday, the first 100 children through the doors at the show will receive a cane fishing pole and a Texas Roadhouse kid's meal coin. The contest was open to children age 6 to 12. Four lucky winners will compete on Saturday.