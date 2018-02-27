Man Wanted by Erie Police on Robbery Charge Surrenders - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Wanted by Erie Police on Robbery Charge Surrenders

Posted: Updated:

A man wanted on robbery charge has turned himself in to the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force Monday.

Tony C. Hollingsworth Jr., 31, surrendered around 9 a.m. and was later turned over to City of Erie Police.

He has been wanted on an arrest warrant from Jan. 22 for charges of robbery inflict serious bodily injury, possession of an instrument of crime, theft, simple assault and harassment.

Hollingsworth was then taken to the Erie County Prison.

