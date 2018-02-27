Man with Gun Reported to Police Confesses to Burglary in Titusville

14-year-old Annalise McGuire was found in Bowling Green, Kentucky with a 16-year-old white male, according to Pennsylvania State Police.More >>
The Millcreek Township School Board Monday approved a full-time, armed school resource officer at McDowell High School.More >>
Police charge an Erie woman with shooting her brother after an argument escalated over the volume of their television.More >>
A former Erie man currently serving 10 years in prison for violating federal firearm laws, will now spend an additional five years in prison for tax fraud.More >>
The 24-year-old was found by Pennsylvania State Police at a Quality Inn in Vernon Township Sunday morning.More >>
Ignacio Montes Leon, 37, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of violating federal drug laws.More >>
