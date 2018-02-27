Man with Gun Reported to Police Confesses to Burglary in Titusville

A man with a long gun who was reported to police in Titusville has been charged in a burglary earlier that same day.

Kyle M. Wagner, of Titusville, was arraigned Monday for burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass. He was sent to the Crawford County Prison with bond set at $25,000.

Witnesses told police Wagner had a long gun and appeared to be carrying numerous other items around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 20 near the Well on East Point Coffee Shop.

Soon after, police said they found Wagner behind the Central Towers building on East Spring Street less than a block later. Officers recovered the items he was carrying in an apartment there.

Investigators determined the items found in the apartment came from a burglary in the 300 block of West Elm Street earlier that morning. The owner did not realize his home had been burglarized until he was contacted by Titusville Police, according to investigators. He was able to identify the property that police seized from Wagner, and it was later returned to him, police said.

Wagner confessed to the burglary after he was taken into custody for questioning, according to police.

