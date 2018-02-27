Early Morning Fire Damages Conneaut Valley Health Center

Crews are on the scene of an overnight fire in Crawford County.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Conneaut Valley Health Center. It's located on Washington street in Conneautville.

It's a family health care clinic that also offers dental services.

Crews arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.

So far, there are no reports of any serious injuries. No word yet on what may have started the fire.

They are working to accommodate patients with appointments at another facility.

Dental related questions: 814-373-5200

Health related questions: 814-373-2976