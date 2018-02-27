John Persinger Named CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC)

Former Erie mayoral candidate John Persinger has been named the first CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC).

Persinger previously worked at MacDonald, Illig, Jones and Britton Law Firm, where he focused on business and commercial transaction, including contracts, sale and purchase agreements, and licensing agreements. He also provided legal assistance on local government and municipal law matters.

He also served in a number of positions at the U.S. Department of State as part of the staff for the U.S. Ambassador to Australia.

Persinger earned a bachelor's degree in history at Harvard University and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Notre Dame.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is a privately funded non-profit led by a group of business and community leaders. Its mission is to fuel Erie's overall revitalization and economic growth through real estate development in downtown Erie.

EDDC will focus on increasing the tax base and potential for mixed-income housing, retail, dining and arts and culture. They will focus initial efforts on an area from Perry Square to 3rd Street and from Sassafras Street to Holland Street.

To begin buying and developing properties, the nonprofit will rely on a private Erie Equity Fund to fuel these ideas. The goal for the fund is $40 million dollars. To date, $21.5 million dollars has been invested from a private individual, Erie Insurance, Erie Community Foundation, Gannon University, UPMC Hamot, Erie Bank, Northwest Bank and Marquette Savings Bank.

Persinger will start March 12.

