Command Center Set Up for Conneaut Valley Health Center After Fire

A command center has been set up for Conneaut Valley Health Center patients to contact following an early morning fire Tuesday.

Patients can call 814-373-2976 to reschedule their appointments and ask general questions. The call will go to the command center activated at Meadville Community Health Center at 747 Terrace Street.

Anyone seeking dental care is asked to call Meadville Dental Center at 814-373-5200.

The fire was reported at the health center at 906 Washington Street around 2 a.m. The cause is unknown at this time, according to a statement.

It is one of Meadville Medical Center's four rural health clinics.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the overnight news regarding the fire at the Conneaut Valley Health Center. We are working diligently to accommodate all patients and are sincerely grateful for the multiple fire departments who responded" said Mike Downing, CEO of Community Health Services, in a statement issued to Erie News Now.

