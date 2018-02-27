Second Man Sentenced in 2016 Erie Homicide

An Erie man who entered a plea in a deadly shooting will spend nearly two decades behind bars.

Judge Brabender sentenced Lavance Kirksey, 25, to serve 18 to 36 years in prison.

He pleaded no contest to third-degree murder in the February 2016 death of Jemar Phillips, 35.

The charges were filed almost a year later after lab tests revealed the gun police found on him was the one used in the killing at West 18th and Raspberry.

A co-defendant in the case - Torriano Beard, 41 - was convicted of first-degree murder.

