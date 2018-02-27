Body Found in Ashtabula County Pond Identified as Missing Jeffer - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Body Found in Ashtabula County Pond Identified as Missing Jefferson Man

The body found in an Ashtabula County pond Friday night has been identified as a missing Jefferson man.

Garrick Sowry, 28, was reported missing in November 2017, the Coroner's Office said. Fingerprints were used to confirm his identity.

There is no preliminary cause of death, so it is being treated as a crime in the meantime.

The Coroner's Office is also waiting for toxicology results to come back.

The discovery was made just after 6:30 p.m. Friday in Lenox Township behind the property at 1671 Tompkins Road.

The pond is located on property owned by U.S. National Bank. A neighbor said the property was foreclosed about two years ago.

