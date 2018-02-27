Warren Man Arrested on Drug Charges Outside Jamestown, New York - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Warren Man Arrested on Drug Charges Outside Jamestown, New York Kwik Fill

A suspicious man in a vehicle parked outside a Jamestown, New York store Monday landed a Warren man in trouble for drugs.

Rock A. Fiscus, 26, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the Kwik Fill at 1781 Route 60 around 1:19 a.m.

He was found in possession of a small amount of meth and Suboxone, as well as various drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff's Office said.

Fiscus was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

