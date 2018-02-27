IHOP Serving Up Free Short Stack with Donation

IHOP is offering a free short stack with a donation in honor of National Pancake Day this coming Sunday.

The deal is only good from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27.

IHOP is asking all donations to make a donation to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children in exchange for the pancakes.

"Our mission is to provide the highest quality of care regardless of the family's ability to pay," said Micheal Widrig, public and donor relations specialist for the Shriner's Hospital for Children Erie. "It's events like this and community partners like this that help us be able to fulfill that mission."

There are two in the Erie area - one on upper Peach Street and another West 12th.

