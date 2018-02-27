Health Fair for Veterans

About 200 veterans and family members today learned more about services offered at the Erie VA Medical Center.

It was the annual health fair at the center.

VA Medical Center staffers from 27 different programs were available to provide information.

And there was also blood pressure and other screening tests available.

Center leaders said it was important for vets to know what programs are offered.

Veterans who have never been in the center and veterans who may not know about all the services that are available to make them healthier.

Va Medical Center Health Promotions-Disease Prevention Coordinator Mari Johnson said, "Being involved in your health care is really the number one thing we can do to stay healthy. So we applaud our veterans for coming in and finding out more about our programs."

The veterans also learned about the benefits of the new Whole Health program focused on well being and prevention.