Health Fair for Veterans - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Health Fair for Veterans

Posted: Updated:
Veterans Health Fair Veterans Health Fair

About 200 veterans and family members today learned more about services offered at the Erie VA Medical Center.

It was the annual health fair at the center.

VA Medical Center staffers from 27 different programs were available to provide information.

And there was also blood pressure and other screening tests available.

Center leaders said it was important for vets to know what programs are offered.

Veterans who have never been in the center and veterans who may not know about all the services that are available to make them healthier.

Va Medical Center Health Promotions-Disease Prevention Coordinator Mari Johnson said, "Being involved in your health care is really the number one thing we can do to stay healthy. So we applaud our veterans for coming in and finding out more about our programs."

The veterans also learned about the benefits of the new Whole Health program focused on well being and prevention.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com