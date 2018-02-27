New Mercyhurst Residence Hall About 70% Complete

Construction one a new $25 million residence hall at Mercyhurst University is now about 70% complete.

And the work remains on schedule to be done by August.

Today, we got a first look inside the new Ryan Hall.

Crews are focusing on the framing and dry wall for the 147 suites that will house sophomores.

Outside, workers are finishing up the roof and doing brick work.

The project was delayed a bit by the record breaking snowfall around Christmas, but it quickly got back on track.

The original design called for private rooms.

That changed with input from students.

Mercyhurst Vice President for Finance and Administration, David Myron said, "They did not want individual rooms. I was kind of surprised. They wanted to live with friends. It worked out to be four in a room with two full baths and a common room. That is the decision they preferred versus what the architects had rendered for them."

About 50 workers are now on the job, scattered over the four floors of the complex.