Three Organizations Focusing on Downtown Improvements; Who's Who?

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation. The Erie Innovation District. The Erie Downtown Partnership. Three groups all working for the betterment of downtown Erie. Each has their own separate goals, all tied to the city, and county, comprehensive plans. Mayor Joe Schember appreciates the spirit of cooperation.

"We're talking. We're working together. We're working through things, compromising on things. I'm sort of a regional thinker. I don't like the turf mentality, and protecting your turf, and that silo mentality," he said.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation was formed last year by Erie Insurance CEO Tim NeCastro and other business leaders. It is focused on real estate development. The Erie Innovation District, spearheaded by Mercyhurst University last year, is focused on creating a business alliance at a downtown hub, centering on safety and security technology. The Erie Downtown Partnership, formed in 2004 by merchants and property owners, is focused on downtown beautification and vibrancy.

"These are needs that were addressed in these plans. Now you have these groups that are here to help. How do we solve this? How do we address, and then take care of this so that we can build the community into what it needs to be going forward?," said John Buchna, CEO, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Sometimes issues do overlap. Housing needs. Safety needs. Technology. No group reports directly to Schember, but he makes sure everyone is on the same page.

"I know, for instance, our Parking Authority is looking at new parking meters. Well, that could overlap a little bit with the Innovation District and the innovative stuff they're doing. So, I'm making sure they're talking, and working together on what's best for the city," Schember said.

Speaking of cooperation, the Erie Downtown Partnership will hold its annual meeting tomorrow. Guest speakers will be Schember and NeCastro.