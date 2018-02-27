Erie News Now Following Progress of Malnourished Dog, Owner In Court

As a dog, being cared for by the Humane Society of NWPA, continues to thrive, man who was caring for him, heads to court this week.

A black lab mix named Gunner was starved nearly to death by his admitted owner, Robert Heath. He initially told the Humane Society that Gunner was a stray he had found. It was discovered there was a second dog, named Rhino, that died from starvation.

On Wednesday, Heath will be in court for a preliminary hearing. Erie News Now will have more details on the court case, plus the progress of Gunner, coming up on Erie News Now Sunrise. ####