Crawford County District Attorney Hoping State Attorney General Will Oversee Case of Local Priest

The Crawford County District Attorney has referred the case of a Cambridge Springs priest to the State Attorney General's office.

DA Francis Schultz tells Erie News Now he is waiting to hear back from Harrisburg. He sent a formal letter on Monday to the AG's office and says the procedure is to receive a formal letter back, on if the AG will accept the case of Father David Poulson (pictured on the left).

Poulson, who is 64 years old, has been a pastor at Saint Anthony of Padua Parish in Cambridge Springs. Schultz says allegations involving the priest happened in two counties including Crawford and DA Schultz just has jurisdiction over what happens in Crawford county.

Poulson and another priest in the Erie Catholic Diocese were removed from ministry at the same time. Poulson for alleged sex abuse, and 27 year old father Sean Kerins, for inappropriate contact with minors. Kerins (pictured on the right) has served as the Chaplin at Kennedy Catholic School in Hermitage.

They both have been prohibited from any public ministry, as an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

