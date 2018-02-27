Crawford County District Attorney Hoping State Attorney General - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crawford County District Attorney Hoping State Attorney General Will Oversee Case of Local Priest

Posted: Updated:
Father David Poulson and Father Sean Kerins Father David Poulson and Father Sean Kerins

The Crawford County District Attorney has referred the case of a Cambridge Springs priest to the State Attorney General's office. 
DA Francis Schultz tells Erie News Now he is waiting to hear back from Harrisburg. He sent a formal letter on Monday to the AG's office and says the procedure is to receive a formal letter back, on if the AG will accept the case of Father David Poulson (pictured on the left). 

Poulson, who is 64 years old, has been a pastor at Saint Anthony of Padua Parish in Cambridge Springs. Schultz says allegations involving the priest happened in two counties including Crawford and DA Schultz just has jurisdiction over what happens in Crawford county. 

Poulson and another priest in the Erie Catholic Diocese were removed from ministry at the same time. Poulson for alleged sex abuse, and 27 year old father Sean Kerins, for inappropriate contact with minors. Kerins (pictured on the right) has served as the Chaplin at Kennedy Catholic School in Hermitage. 
They both have been prohibited from any public ministry, as an investigation into what happened is ongoing. 
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com