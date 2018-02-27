State Supreme Court Denies Request to Halt New Congressional District Map

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will not delay the implementation of the new congressional map that the justices implemented last week.

High-ranking Republican leaders in the State House and Senate made the request, which was voted down Tuesday.

They are pursuing a request for the U.S. Supreme Court to block the map.

The State Supreme Court tossed the 2011 map that was drawn by Republicans last month because the court said it is a partisan gerrymander and violated the state constitution's guarantee of free and equal elections.

Congressional candidates in Pennsylvania were allowed to start circulating petitions Tuesday to get on the May ballot.

For the first time in nearly eight years, Erie County will have just one voice in Congress under the map that is now in place.

It puts all of Erie and Crawford County into the new 16th Congressional District represented by Congressman Mike Kelly (R-Butler). Kelly currently represents the City of Erie and nearly half of Erie County along with most of Crawford County.

Congressman Glenn Thompson (R-Bellefonte) continues to represent Warren County in the new 15th Congressional District, but would not represent eastern Erie County or the small portion of southeastern Crawford County his district currently covers.

