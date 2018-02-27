Local Nuns Arrested, Freed While Fighting For Dreamers

It's been a powerful Tuesday for several Benedictine Nuns from Erie, and others, who traveled to our nation's capitol to participate in a Catholic Action for Dreamers Movement. Some were reportedly arrested and later freed.

Five members of Erie Benedictines for Peace went out to DC, standing with others in the halls of congress, asking to "Keep the dreamers in your thoughts and prayers."

They signed non-violent pledges before prayer at the rotunda.

It's part of the National Network of People Improving Communities through Organizing, otherwise known as "PICO."

They want bipartisan support for the so-called dreamers, to protect them from deportation and provide them a path to citizenship.

Wednesday in Erie, the Benedictines for Peace are planning a rally at the office of representative Mike Kelly, starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Intermodal Center, along Erie's Bayfront.