Three Teens Charged for Threatening School Officials in Venango - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Three Teens Charged for Threatening School Officials in Venango County

Posted: Updated:

Three teens face charges for threatening school officials Monday at Franklin Area Junior/Senior High School in Venango County.

State Police was contacted after the potential threat of violence was received. Troopers determined there was no immediate danger to staff or students.

The two 16 year olds and 15 year old are being charged with terroristic threats through the juvenile court system.

State Police said the safety and security of all school students and staff in all districts is its primary concern, and all potential threats will be thoroughly investigated.

