Local Man Accused of Animal Abuse Due in Court

14-year-old Annalise McGuire was found in Bowling Green, Kentucky with a 16-year-old white male, according to Pennsylvania State Police.More >>
14-year-old Annalise McGuire was found in Bowling Green, Kentucky with a 16-year-old white male, according to Pennsylvania State Police.More >>
Rock A. Fiscus, 26, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.More >>
Rock A. Fiscus, 26, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.More >>
State Police was contacted after the potential threat of violence was received.More >>
State Police was contacted after the potential threat of violence was received.More >>
Garrick Sowry, 28, was reported missing in November 2017, the Coroner's Office said.More >>
Garrick Sowry, 28, was reported missing in November 2017, the Coroner's Office said.More >>
Both issues were approved by the Millcreek Township School Board on Monday night.More >>
Both issues were approved by the Millcreek Township School Board on Monday night.More >>
It's been a powerful Tuesday for several Benedictine Nuns from Erie, and others, who traveled to our nation's capitol to participate in a Catholic Action for Dreamers Movement.More >>
It's been a powerful Tuesday for several Benedictine Nuns from Erie, and others, who traveled to our nation's capitol to participate in a Catholic Action for Dreamers Movement.More >>