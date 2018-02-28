Local Man Accused of Animal Abuse Due in Court

A local man is due in court this afternoon on multiple charges of animal cruelty. The charges stem from the death of one of his dogs and the starvation of another.

34-year-old, Robert Heath is facing four felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and eight other misdemeanor charges. That’s after Heath dropped off “Gunner”, a black lab mix at the Humane Society weighing only 26 pounds, half of what he should weigh.

Heath also dropped off another black lab, “Rhino” this dog weighed only 17 pounds. Unfortunately, rhino did not survive.

After some investigating, animal cruelty officers did get Health to admit that the dogs were in fact his and he just simply couldn't afford dog food for them.

Erie News Now got a chance to catch up with Gunner who is doing much better. Since being surrendered, he has doubled his original weight and is now a healthy 52 pounds and full of energy.

Cruelty officers say these animals were tortured for weeks and there needs to be consequences.

“One dog is dead because of him and the other one almost died, said Chief Investigating Officer, Lisa Stiles.

“We were able to cite him with four felonies and eight misdemeanors and we’re hoping we can get some of those to stick. There are consequences and possible jail time because what he did was severe and these animals suffered because of him,” stiles added.

Heath’s Preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:30 in front of Judge Bizzarro.