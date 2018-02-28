LECOM Acquires WMCE-FM 88.5 from Mercyhurst, Plans to Keep Oldie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

LECOM Acquires WMCE-FM 88.5 from Mercyhurst, Plans to Keep Oldies Music

LECOM is acquiring Mercyhurst University's noncommercial radio station - WMCE-FM/88.5.

LECOM will start programming the station starting Thursday, March 1 until the sale is completed. It is expected to take about four months and is subject to regulatory approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

LECOM intends to preserve the Oldies format on the station. It plays classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Familiar radio personalities, including Captain Dan Geary, Commander Bill Hale, Johnny Holiday, also known as Bob Bach, and Terri Bowen of the Breakfast Club days, will return to the airwaves.

LECOM also plans to feature health and educational programming.

The deal follows an analysis by Mercyhurst University on converting WMCE to a student-run radio station, which found student academic and career interests are geared toward digital platforms like podcasting. The sale allows Mercyhurst to shift the funding to programming it said is more consistent with the interest of students and allows the university to honor its intention to keep oldies music in Erie.

