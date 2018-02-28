Good Samaritan Comes to Woman's Rescue After East Erie House Fire

Three people are being treated at UPMC Hamot after a fire on Erie's east side Wednesday morning.

One of the people can thank a good samaritan who made a dramatic rescue.

Fire broke out at 610 Wallace St. around 9:45 a.m. It started in an upstairs bedroom and created a tremendous amount of smoke.

Two adult women and a small child were taken to the hospital. They all suffered from smoke inhalation.

One of the women made it to the outside the home and started screaming for help

Two people who were walking by were not afraid to get involved.

"We heard a lady come outside," said Mary Winters, who heard the call for help. "She was yelling 'Help me! Help me! I can't get her down the stairs'. That's when my boyfriend ran over, seen all the smoke, ran up the stairs and helped one of the ladies out. It was crazy."

"When I got into the house, I seen a lady laying at the top of the stairs, so I went in, and I had to drag her down the steps," said Jeremy Clear, who rescued the woman. "It was hard for me to breathe, so I really couldn't use all my strength to get her, but I got her out."

Deputy fire chief Mike Fahey said the rescue was very risky, considering the volume of smoke inside the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.