$125,000 Jackpot-Winning Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in Sharon

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was sold in Sharon for Tuesday's drawing.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn - 08-15-18-24-32 - to win $125,000 minus taxes.

Penn Ohio Lottery & Deli at 830 S. Irvine Ave. will earn a $500 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

The winner should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year after the drawing date.

