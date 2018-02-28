Police Officers Recognized for Work to Reduce Aggressive Driving

Sugarcreek Police officers Joseph Highfield (left) and Matthew Johnson were recognized by the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and PennDOT for their efforts to decrease the number of aggressive driving crashes.

Six northwest Pennsylvania police officers have received recognition for their work to reduce the number of aggressive driving crashes.

The officers were honored by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project (PAADEEP) during a recent regional meeting for the program.

They are:

Sgt. Anthony Chimera, Millcreek Township Police Department, Erie County

Patrol Officer Jason Burnett, Hermitage Police Department, Mercer County

Patrol Officer Jeremy “Brad” Davis, Hermitage Police Department, Mercer County

Patrol Officer Marc Frampton, Hermitage Police Department, Mercer County

Patrolman Matthew Johnson, Sugarcreek Police Department, Venango County

Patrolman Joseph Highfield, Sugarcreek Police Department, Venango County

They were nominated by their police chiefs for participation in the 2017 aggressive driving enforcement and education initiative.

There were 7,001 aggressive driving crashes in Pennsylvania in 2016. Aggressive driving includes speeding, tailgating, failing to stop at red lights or stop signs, weaving through traffic, passing on the right, and failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

A wave of aggressive driving enforcement and education is scheduled for March 19 to April 29, 2018.

