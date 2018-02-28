Police Officers Recognized for Work to Reduce Aggressive Driving - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Officers Recognized for Work to Reduce Aggressive Driving

Posted: Updated:
Hermitage Police officers Marc Frampton (left) and Jeremy “Brad Davis, Millcreek Police Sgt. Anthony Chimera, and Sugarcreek Police officers Joseph Highfield and Matthew Johnson were recognized. Hermitage Police officers Marc Frampton (left) and Jeremy “Brad Davis, Millcreek Police Sgt. Anthony Chimera, and Sugarcreek Police officers Joseph Highfield and Matthew Johnson were recognized.
Hermitage Police officers Marc Frampton (left) and Jeremy “Brad” Davis were recognized. Hermitage Police officers Marc Frampton (left) and Jeremy “Brad” Davis were recognized.
Millcreek Police Sgt. Anthony Chimera was recognized by the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and PennDOT for their efforts to decrease the number of aggressive driving crashes. Millcreek Police Sgt. Anthony Chimera was recognized by the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and PennDOT for their efforts to decrease the number of aggressive driving crashes.
Sugarcreek Police officers Joseph Highfield (left) and Matthew Johnson were recognized by the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and PennDOT for their efforts to decrease the number of aggressive driving crashes. Sugarcreek Police officers Joseph Highfield (left) and Matthew Johnson were recognized by the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and PennDOT for their efforts to decrease the number of aggressive driving crashes.

Six northwest Pennsylvania police officers have received recognition for their work to reduce the number of aggressive driving crashes.

The officers were honored by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project (PAADEEP) during a recent regional meeting for the program.

They are:

  • Sgt. Anthony Chimera, Millcreek Township Police Department, Erie County
  • Patrol Officer Jason Burnett, Hermitage Police Department, Mercer County
  • Patrol Officer Jeremy “Brad” Davis, Hermitage Police Department, Mercer County
  • Patrol Officer Marc Frampton, Hermitage Police Department, Mercer County
  • Patrolman Matthew Johnson, Sugarcreek Police Department, Venango County
  • Patrolman Joseph Highfield, Sugarcreek Police Department, Venango County

They were nominated by their police chiefs for participation in the 2017 aggressive driving enforcement and education initiative.

There were 7,001 aggressive driving crashes in Pennsylvania in 2016. Aggressive driving includes speeding, tailgating, failing to stop at red lights or stop signs, weaving through traffic, passing on the right, and failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

A wave of aggressive driving enforcement and education is scheduled for March 19 to April 29, 2018.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com