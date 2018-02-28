False Critical Incident Notification Causes Lockdown at Robison Elementary School

Pennsylvania State Police responded to what seemed to be a critical incident alarm at Robison Elementary School in Summit Township at 10:24 a.m. After a search of the building, they confirmed that there was no incident, it was a false alarm.

According to Fort LeBoeuf Schools Superintendent Richard Emerick the mass notification system in the building was triggered by a phone code. An investigation is underway into how that occurred.

Emerick said the lockdown situation was lifted in about 30 minutes. He said students and faculty followed the protocol to shelter in place in their classrooms.

"We have had a false notification in the past," Superintendent Emerick said. "It can happen if a code is inadvertently entered when someone mis-dials," he added.

The next layer in the mass notification system would call out to parents, this situation was resolved before that happened.

The superintendent said everyone is understandably on edge after the recent tragedy in Florida. The school is looking into how the system misfired.