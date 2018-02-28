Court Proceedings on Hold for Suspect in Granada Murder Case

The court proceedings against the Erie man charged with stabbing and killing another man at an apartment complex are on hold until contact can be made with a mental health expert.

Joseph Oberlander, 41, was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation from an expert in Pittsburgh, but efforts to reach him by phone or email have been unsuccessful. His lawyer, Mark Del Duca, went to the expert's office in Pittsburgh, but the doors were locked, he said during a hearing Wednesday.

Oberlander said the expert never came to evaluate him and has refused all treatment in prison.

The evaluation comes at the request of Del Duca, who said Oberlander's mental health is not good. He said out of one hour of conversation, only about one minute of it was of substance.

He is accused of stabbing and killing John Trusty, 32.

The violent incident happened in December 2016 at the Granada Apartment Complex in Millcreek Township.

Oberlander stabbed Trusty in the chest after Trusty knocked on his door and asked to use his phone, police said.

Investigators said Oberlander admitted to stabbing Trusty, but he said it was in self-defense.

His trial is set for March 12th, but it is unlikely to go on as scheduled.

