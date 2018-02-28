District 10 Boys Basketball Title Games Set

Two District 10 Champions have already been decided with Cathedral Prep winning 5a and McDowell claiming the 6A crown. The other four classifications will name their champions this Friday. District 10 announced the time sand locations for the championship games

1A Championship: Kennedy Catholic vs. Jamestown at Slippery Rock University 6 pm

2A Championship: Cambridge Springs vs. West Middlesex at Prep-Villa Events Center 6 pm

3A Championship: Fairview vs. Greenville at Prep-Villa Events Center 7:30 pm

4A Championship: Hickory vs. Sharon at Slippery Rock University 7:30 pm

In addition to the four title games on Friday, three consolation games will be played to determine the three additional teams that will head to the PIAA playoffs. Here are the sites and locations for those games

2A Third Place Game: Cochranton vs. Wilmington at Meadville 5pm

3A Third Place Game:Sharpsville vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Meadville 6:30 pm

4A Third Place Game: Fort LeBoeuf vs. Grove City at Meadville 8 pm.

Tune in to Erie Sports Now Friday at 11:15 for highlights and postgame of all the games.