Presque Isle Downs and Casino to be Sold to New Owner

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP -

Eldorado Resorts announced, Wednesday, it has entered into an agreement to sell Presque Isle Downs and Casino, to Churchill Downs.
The company will pay $178.9 million-dollars for it.
Eldorado is also selling Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Ms, to the same company, for $50.6 million.

