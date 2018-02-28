Passerby Rescues Woman from Smoky House; Fire Department Not Thrilled

Pennsylvania State Police responded to what seemed to be a critical incident alarm at Robison Elementary School in Summit Township at 10:24 a.m., but it turned out to be a false alarm.More >>
14-year-old Annalise McGuire was found in Bowling Green, Kentucky with a 16-year-old white male, according to Pennsylvania State Police.More >>
Rock A. Fiscus, 26, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.More >>
One of the people can thank a good samaritan who made a dramatic rescue.More >>
A local man is due in court this afternoon on multiple charges of animal cruelty. The charges stem from the death of one of his dogs and the starvation of another.More >>
State Police was contacted after the potential threat of violence was received.More >>
Garrick Sowry, 28, was reported missing in November 2017, the Coroner's Office said.More >>
