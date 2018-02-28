Passerby Rescues Woman from Smoky House; Fire Department Not Thrilled

Three people are recovering from a smoky fire this morning on Erie's East Side. One was involved in a dramatic rescue. A Good Samaritan ran inside the home, and brought a woman to safety. Three people were overcome with smoke during that fire, and the deputy chief says the Good Samaritan could have been the fourth.

Erie firefighters were called to a home at 610 Wallace Street around 9:45 this morning. Before their arrival, a woman and a small child had already escaped the building after fire and smoke filled an upstairs bedroom. The woman was frantic. Another person remained upstairs, struggling with the smoke. Fortunately, Mary Winters and Jeremy Clear were walking down the street.

"We heard a lady come outside. She was yelling 'Help me! Help me! I can't get her down the stairs' That's when my boyfriend ran over and seen all the smoke and ran up the stairs and helped one of the ladies out. It was crazy," Winters said.

Clear was greeted by smoke when he entered the home, especially when he reached the second floor.

"When I got into the house, I seen a lady laying at the top of the stairs, so I went in and I had to drag her down the steps and it was hard for me to breathe, so I really couldn't use all my strength to get her. But, I got her out, he said.

The rescued woman was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment of smoke inhalation. The other woman, and the child, were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Erie Deputy Fire Chief Mike Fahey is glad everyone will be okay. He's also glad the Good Samaritan made it out alive after entering the smoky home.

"I always caution people of doing that. I know they think they are going to help people, but sometimes they become more victims in there due to the smoke inhalation," Fahey said.

Fahey says it does not take long for anyone to be overcome by smoke. He says that's why firefighters wear masks. He advises people to think twice before entering a smoky building.

"I understand their feeling. They want to help people. But be very cautious about doing that," he said.

Clear says he feels good about being able to help the woman escape, not knowing how long it would take for firefighters to arrive. The woman he helped took a risk herself. She started the fire by smoking while on oxygen.



