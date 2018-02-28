Local Consumer Activist Battling Penelec Over Proposed Surcharge

State Representative Pat Harkins (D-Erie County) is being joined by a local consumer activist in fighting a proposed surcharge by Penelec.

Harkins and Consumer Activist Ken Springirth have arranged for Erie to host two Public Utility Commission hearings on the surcharge. The hearings would be the only proceedings held on this issue in the entire state.



According to Springirth, Penelec is asking for a surcharge on all Penelec customers who choose not to shop for their electric supplier. The surcharge would total about $1.50 a month. Springirth says the issue isn't all about that money. Springirth says 70% of Penelec customers do not shop, and the surcharge would make people believe they would get a better rate by shopping. He says that is not always true.



Springirth says it is important that the proposed surcharge be voted down.

"If that auditorium is empty, it sends a bad message to the Commission that people aren't interested. I believe when people are informed about this, they'll be interested. They'll come to that hearing," he said.

The hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, March 13, at the Blasco Library. The first hearing begins at 1pm. The second starts at 6pm.

