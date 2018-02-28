PennDOT to explore new truck parking technology

An effort to combat drowsy drivers is using using technology to help alert truck drivers on the road to open spots available in rest areas.

According to PennDOT, since 2012, there have been a total of 389 large-truck related crashes in Pennsylvania, with 14 deaths. And in all of those cases, the driver of the truck was found to be either asleep or drowsy.



Which brings up the question, what can be done to improve safety on the roads?

Recently, eight states, including Ohio, announced they will implement truck parking technology at rest areas within their respective state.



It’s part of a $25 million federal TIGER grant from the United States Department of Transportation.



The state of Minnesota has already started testing their system out on one of their stops.



A sensor is placed at every parking spot and relays spot openings back to their transportation department, who then display that information on roadways so truckers know what's open, and when.



The hope is to more accurately inform drivers of openings at the rest stops, to prevent them from parking at illegal or unsafe stops. Or to continue to drive, possibly while they are drowsy.



Erie News Now spoke with Corry native Roy Tucker, a driver for Roehl Transport who transports food to the 48 states.



Tucker says he'd welcome the technology to PA, but would also like to see more rest stops in general.

"Drivers adjusted our schedules, and started earlier in the morning, because we know that later in the afternoon, it is hard to find a parking area.” Tucker said “And you'll see, right about the same time every day, they start filling up because drivers are thinking way ahead, because if they can't get parking, they’re in trouble, because then you're really scrambling to find some place that you can safe and legally park."

In a statement from PennDOT to Erie News Now, the department says:

“The Wolf Administration is committed to exploring options to deal with the need for locations where truckers can rest. The administration is pulling together a stakeholder group of interested parties to explore the scope of the problem, review recommendations from past studies, receive feedback and identify best practices and look for possible Public Private Partnership opportunities. Additionally, PennDOT is a hosting a Freight Seminar this June at Lehigh University where this will be a topic.”

-Richard Kirkpatrick/PennDOT Spokesman

The technology isn't expected to go in effect until January of 2019, though it will be sooner in Minnesota.

Figures are from PennDOT