Pro Waste Services opens new waste transfer station - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pro Waste Services opens new waste transfer station

Posted: Updated:

Erie County’s only public waste transfer station is now open.

The facility on East 19th street in Erie is owned by Erie-based Pro Waste Services.
 

It's a family-owned business which built the station to help curb illegal dumping by allowing individuals, as well as other businesses, to dispose of any unwanted waste.
 

The facility is expected to provide 10 to 15 new jobs. Several area lawmakers were on hand to mark the occasion. One, that owners say it's a dream-come-true.

"We’ve been here since 1988, and we started off with one piece of property and one building.” Co-Owner Bryan Pol said “And as time went on, we grew and grew, and it's a really special day today to have this facility come together."

The facility officially opens to the public on Thursday and will be open weekly from Monday through Saturday.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com