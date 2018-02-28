Pro Waste Services opens new waste transfer station

Erie County’s only public waste transfer station is now open.

The facility on East 19th street in Erie is owned by Erie-based Pro Waste Services.



It's a family-owned business which built the station to help curb illegal dumping by allowing individuals, as well as other businesses, to dispose of any unwanted waste.



The facility is expected to provide 10 to 15 new jobs. Several area lawmakers were on hand to mark the occasion. One, that owners say it's a dream-come-true.

"We’ve been here since 1988, and we started off with one piece of property and one building.” Co-Owner Bryan Pol said “And as time went on, we grew and grew, and it's a really special day today to have this facility come together."

The facility officially opens to the public on Thursday and will be open weekly from Monday through Saturday.