Erie Mayor Takes Part in Read Across America

Erie's Mayor is spending the week in a number of classrooms to celebrate Read Across America. Wednesday, he was at the Elizabeth Lee Black School at The Barber National Institute.

Mayor Joe Schember read to students with intellectual and physical disabilities. Students at the school were also celebrating crazy hair day,  with many in the class, sporting hair styles from Dr. Seuss books. Read Across America Day, is an annual observance, held close to  March 2, which is the birthday of Dr. Seuss. The mayor brought the Dr. Seuss book, "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish" to the children. Schember will also read to students in several Erie City Schools Thursday and Friday. 
 

