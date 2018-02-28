Erie Businesses, Property Owners Join Downtown Partnership for Annual Meeting

Erie businesses and property owners are ready to invest in the city's downtown.

They gathered Tuesday for the Erie Downtown Partnership's annual meeting.

The guests heard speeches from community leaders, who are working to revitalize the downtown area. Speakers included Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie Mayor Joe Schember, and Tim NeCastro, the president of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

They all said the community must work as a team and speak with one voice when making the changes.

John Buchna, the CEO of the Downtown Partnership, said his organization is an example of the growing interest in the downtown. The annual meeting used to be held at a small dining room, but it has since moved to the Bayfront Convention Center.

"That has grown because the people who are invested in downtown, they have grown," said Buchna. "They want to be a part of this, and they want to come and not just learn more, but be a part of the change that needs to occur in downtown. So, here's a prime example. We have close to 200 people here today."

The audience also heard more about grants for facade work and security cameras for downtown businesses.

