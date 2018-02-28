Three Erie Nuns Set to Be Honored During National National Catholic Sisters Week

National Catholic Sisters Week will soon be getting underway. It's being celebrated from March 8 to 14. Three local nuns will be honored during an upcoming awards ceremony during that week.

Erie News Now sat down with Sisters Marlene Bertke, Rita Brocke, and Mary Claire Kennedy. They will receive awards on March 11 for their many years of dedicated social activism. It's in an event named, "Women Who Are Called."

Each sister will be presented with a tree, as a living and growing reminder to their contributions.

Sister Marlene says, "We're a voice for the people who don't have a voice, they're our brothers and sisters in Christ, and I did charity work for about 800 years and it finally donned on me that charity is not enough. We need a soup kitchen but we need to find out why are these people hungry."

Sister Rita adds, "Social change, being an integral part of living the Christian life. This is part of witnessing to the goodness of Jesus because they did the same thing, but they just didn't name these things then."

Sister Mary Claire says, "I've often said I'm blessed beyond measure and the real source of that is to be a part of women religious that have done so much good not only for the Erie Diocese and our nation but throughout the world, is blessing that I can;t even comprehend."