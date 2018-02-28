VisitErie Brings Giant Snow Globe to Pittsburgh - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

VisitErie Brings Giant Snow Globe to Pittsburgh

VisitErie brought a giant snow globe to Pittsburgh Wednesday to remind everyone summer is on the way.

It stood about 12' tall, which is more than the snow the city received this winter.

The giant snow globe was set up in Market Square to encourage everyone to visit Erie and Presque Isle State Park once the snow melts and summer arrives in 93 days.

VisitErie representatives passed out the new 2018 Erie Adventure Guide to help people plan their next trip to Erie.

A shark also accompanied the snow globe to promote Erie's shark-free beaches.

